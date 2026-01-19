Shocking collision between two high-speed trains in Spain: At least 21 dead and dozens injured

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de enero, 2026

Two high-speed trains collided in the province of Cordoba, Spain. The event, which occurred near the Adamuz station overnight Sunday, left at least 21 people dead and dozens injured. Local authorities warned about the seriousness of the situation, warning that "the death toll could rise."

The accident occurred when part of a train of the operating company Iryo, which was coming from the city of Malaga towards Madrid, derailed and invaded the continuous rail, where another train of the state-owned company Renfe Alvia was traveling. The impact caused several passengers to be trapped in the debris.

"The problem is that the train cars are twisted and mangled. The metal is all bent and twisted with people trapped inside. There are masses of twisted metal, seats, and other debris; everything is very, very damaged. We've even had to remove some deceased people to reach survivors. These are complicated and difficult rescue operations," Francisco Carmona, fire chief of Cordoba, said in dialogue with public television TVE.

Pedro Sánchez, president of the Spanish government, lamented the situation with a message on his X account: "The latest information is very serious. The last railcars of the Iryo train heading towards Madrid have derailed, with those railcars invading the opposite track on which a Renfe train was traveling towards Huelva at that moment."

"The impact has been terrible, causing the first two units of the Renfe train to be thrown off as a result of the impact. The number of victims cannot be confirmed at this moment. The priority now is to help the victims," he added.

In turn, the King and Queen of Spain issued a statement expressing their concern over the train crash. "We follow with great concern the serious accident between two high-speed trains in Adamuz. We convey our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, as well as our affection and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," they said in a message posted on social media through the official account of the Royal Household.