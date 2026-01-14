Denmark strengthens military presence in Greenland ahead of Washington meetings

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de enero, 2026

The government of Denmark has begun deploying military reinforcements in Greenland in the run-up to high-level talks between Danish and Greenlandic officials at the White House this week on the strategic future of the Arctic territory.

According to Danish public broadcaster DR, Copenhagen sent military equipment and forward troops to the island as part of preparations for a larger and more permanent presence of Danish armed forces. However, the report added that no concrete figures have yet been established on the number of troops that could be redeployed, in a context in which a good part of the Danish Army is already engaged in other areas, such as the Baltic region.

The reinforcement seeks, according to analysts, to send a political and military signal to President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly stressed Greenland's strategic importance to U.S. national security. Denmark is trying to show that the island is not unprotected against the growing influence of powers such as Russia and China, and thus prevent any unilateral moves by Washington to take control of the territory.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen affirmed that the country is moving toward "a more permanent, larger presence in Greenland from Danish defense, but also with the participation of other countries," with the possible involvement of allies. He also recalled that, as in 2025, other NATO countries participated in exercises and training on the island, a dynamic he said will continue through 2026.

The White House argues that control of Greenland would be key to its strategic interests, both because of its location in the Arctic—relevant to missile defense and the space race with China—and because of its abundant mineral resources, particularly rare earths.

In Greenland, however, the message has been clear. The president of the semi-autonomous territory's parliament, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, declared on Tuesday that, although many Greenlanders aspire to independence, they would prefer to remain linked to Denmark rather than pass into American hands.

In the same vein, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that small countries should not live under threat from large ones and stressed that borders should not be changed by force. Still, he acknowledged that diplomatic pressures have been intense and that more complex times could still lie ahead.

Tensions could moderate or escalate depending on the talks scheduled for Wednesday in Washington, where representatives from Denmark and Greenland will meet with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a meeting in which it is not ruled out that financial incentives will be raised as part of the negotiation.