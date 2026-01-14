Argentina closes 2025 with the lowest annual inflation in almost a decade
The official report indicated that in December 2025 prices increased 2.8% monthly, maintaining an upward trend that began in June.
Inflation in Argentina closed 2025 at 31.5%, the lowest level recorded since 2017, according to a report from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC). The data was celebrated by the government of President Javier Milei as a milestone of its economic policies, although analysts and economists warn that the deceleration process could have reached a limit.
The official report indicated that in December 2025 prices increased 2.8% monthly, maintaining an upward trend started in June. The largest increases in the last month of the year were recorded in transportation, housing and utility rates, such as water and gas.
A sharp drop compared to recent years
Despite December's rebound, the annual result represents a marked slowdown compared to previous years. In 2024, inflation was 117.8%, while in 2023 it reached 211.4%, the highest level in the world that year. In 2022, the rate was 94.8%.
The 2025 figure is the lowest since 2017, when inflation stood at 24.8% during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.
The government attributes the result to fiscal adjustment
President Milei backed his minister with a brief message, "Toto, the greatest."
The government recalled that, upon taking office in December 2023, Milei applied a devaluation of over 50% and implemented a sharp cut in public spending, a policy that the he called the “chainsaw.”
While the government is celebrating the lowest annual inflation rate in eight years, the economic debate is now focused on whether the slowdown can be sustained in 2026 without further affecting Argentines’ purchasing power.