Protests in Iran intensify, leaving at least 12 dead

Published by Israel Duro 4 de enero, 2026

Tehran was the scene of new demonstrations Saturday night, and violent acts were recorded in regions of western Iran, a news agency reported Sunday on the eighth day of protests.

The movement, sparked by anger over the rising cost of living in the Islamic Republic, began on Dec. 28 in the Iranian capital and spread to the rest of the country with political demands.

The protests reached, to a greater or lesser extent, about 40 cities, although some reports speak of even 50, mostly small and medium-sized and located mainly in the west of the country, according to an AFP count based on official and media announcements.

"Death to the dictator!"

At least 12 people have been killed since Wednesday in the clashes, including members of the security forces, according to a tally based on official reports. Saturday night's rallies in Tehran were described as "limited" by the Fars news agency and described as "generally composed of groups of between 50 and 200 youths."

According to this news agency, political slogans such as "death to the dictator," but no notable disturbances occurred, except for "some stone-throwing and the burning of some garbage containers."

The west of the country, the main focus of protests

This situation "contrasts with the intensification of violence and organized attacks in other regions, especially in the west of the country."

In Malekshahi, a county of some 20,000 inhabitants where a significant Kurdish population lives, clashes claimed the life on Saturday of a member of the security forces, according to Iranian media.

According to Fars, "rioters attempted to break into a police station." "Two assailants were shot down."

The Iranian authorities and media do not necessarily report all the incidents in detail, which complicates the assessment of the events. The social networks are flooded with videos about the mobilization and repression by the regime, but not all can be authenticated.