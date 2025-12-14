Mass shooting at an Australian beach leaves at least 12 dead during a Jewish celebration

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de diciembre, 2025

At least 12 people were killed and 29 injured in a mass shooting at Australia's iconic Bondi Beach during a Jewish festival celebrating Hanukkah, Australian authorities and local media reported Sunday.

New South Wales police confirmed to AFP that one of the deceased is believed to be an attacker, and that two suspects were arrested. By 8:30 p.m. local time, authorities said there were no active shooters at large, though the security operation continued and the public was urged to avoid the area.

The attack

The attack occurred around 6:45 p.m., when hundreds of people were gathered on the beach to participate in the community event on the occasion of the beginning of Hanukkah. According to witnesses, two men dressed in black, armed with semi-automatic rifles, opened fire in the middle of a public area.

A video verified by The Guardian Australia shows two individuals firing as they crossed a bridge near the beach. At least 12 gunshots, screams and scenes of panic can be heard in the footage, with people running, jumping fences and protecting their children.

"Hundreds of people were gathered. It is a family event. Dozens of shots rang out and everything went into chaos," Alex Ryvchin, co-executive director of the Executive Council of Australian Judaism (ECAJ), told the media outlet, stating that the attack was not random, but "very deliberate and targeted."

Casualties and emergency response

Emergency services deployed an extensive operation with 25 units, including helicopters and intensive care teams. At least 20 people were taken to hospitals, including St Vincent's, Royal Prince Alfred's and St George's. Several victims were treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, although authorities have not yet detailed the severity of the injured.

Official reactions and concern about anti-semitism

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, described the attack as "shocking and distressing" and expressed his condolences to the victims. He said he was in constant contact with the federal police and with the Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, who also described the scenes as "deeply disturbing."

From the international arena, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, condemned what happened and described it as a "cruel attack against Jews," urging the Australian authorities to strengthen actions against anti-semitism. In the same vein, the German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, expressed being "shocked and saddened" by what he described as "an unjustifiable act of hatred."

However, Australian authorities have not yet officially confirmed that this was an attack specifically targeting the Jewish community, although they acknowledge that it occurred during a religious celebration.