The America First Policy Institute named Alfonso Aguilar, VOZ analyst, as the new director of the Hispanic Leadership Coalition

The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) announced that Alfonso Aguilar will be the new director of the Hispanic Leadership Coalition (HLC). As explained by the organization, the HLC is charged with advancing policies to "strengthen families, create opportunity, and uphold the values that make our nation exceptional."

AFPI is a conservative think tank founded in 2021 to devise and promote public policies aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda. Brooke Rollins, now secretary of agriculture, was a founder, president and executive director of the organization for years. In turn, Linda McMahon, Kevin Hassett, Larry Kudlow and Newt Gingrich have served on the board in the past.

Aguilar has a robust public and private experience. For example, he worked at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy before being appointed by President George W. Bush as the first head of the Office of United States Citizenship.

He also served as executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration and press secretary to former governor Pedro Rosselló.

Most recently, he worked at the American Principles Project as director of Hispanic engagement and at Defending Education as director of federal affairs.

Aguilar is a regular political commentator for Voz News, the VOZ newscast hosted by Karina Yapor.

"A longtime leader, advocate, and strategist, Aguilar brings decades of experience in public policy, coalition-building, and community engagement to this role. As Director, Aguilar will lead HLC's efforts to strengthen Hispanic outreach, develop policy-driven initiatives, and expand the coalition's national impact," AFPI said in a statement.

The statement also noted that Aguilar was specifically recommended by Bob Unanue, president of the Hispanic Leadership Coalition of the Washington D.C.-based think tank.

Working alongside Aguilar as advisers will be former congressman Mike Garcia, Vince Torres and Chris Lopez, the latter as outreach coordinator.