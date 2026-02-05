Trump announces the expansion of his immigration operations although he recognizes that 'a softer touch' is needed

Published by Sabrina Martin 4 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump stated that his government intends to extend federal immigration control operations to five additional cities, while acknowledging that recent events in Minneapolis forced his administration to reconsider how these actions are carried out. The statements are part of an interview with "NBC Nightly News," conducted in the Oval Office and hosted by Tom Llamas.

The conversation, which lasted nearly an hour, touched on a wide range of topics: from immigration and economics to artificial intelligence, relations with Iran, elections, potential Republican successors and monumental projects pushed by the White House.

Five cities under evaluation

Trump explained that five cities are in his government's sights for expanding the presence of federal agents, though he avoided revealing which ones. He pointed out that his preference is to act only in jurisdictions where there is local cooperation, after the resistance faced in Minneapolis.

He indicated that the events in that city taught him a lesson. He acknowledged that, although he maintains a firm stance against crime, his administration could apply a slightly softer approach in certain circumstances, without abandoning its objective. "I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch, but you still have to be tough," he said, stressing that operations continue to focus on criminals.

Defense of his economic management

During the conversation, Trump asserted that he continues to correct what he described as a damaged economy inherited from the previous administration. He argued that prices will now grow more slowly after recent increases and reiterated that he inherited "the worst inflation" in the country's history.

Tariff checks without commitment

When asked about his proposal for $2,000 rebate checks funded with tariff revenue, Trump said he is analyzing it, but avoided promising that they will be implemented. He reminded that such a move would require the approval of a politically divided Congress.

Criticism of the Federal Reserve

The president expressed frustration with the refusal of Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell to cut interest rates more quickly. He stated that while the Fed is independent "in theory," he has a better understanding of the economy than most.

He also noted that he would not have considered Kevin Warsh as a possible successor to Powell if he did not believe he would follow his guidance.

The bet on artificial intelligence

Trump defended his backing for the development of artificial intelligence and asserted that it will be a key driver for jobs, the military industry and the medical sector. He acknowledged that there may be negative effects, but said the benefits will outweigh the risks.

Although he admitted that he does not use AI platforms, he maintained that he knows the technology well.

Warnings to Iran

The president also referred to Tehran and left open the possibility of further attacks against Iran. He said Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei should be "very worried," although he added that negotiations are already underway.

He said he has heard reports of Iran's attempts to revive its nuclear program and warned that, if confirmed, the U.S. could bomb again.

Elections and voting system

Regarding his recent statements about "nationalizing voting," Trump clarified that he is referring to combating what he considers corruption in certain areas of the country, specifically Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

He defended the nationwide voter ID project and accused Democrats of opposing it because, according to him, they seek to cheat.

His possible successors JD Vance and Marco Rubio, Trump avoided picking one. He said both are capable and represent different styles, without going into specifics.

He stated that he still has years left in his term and that he doesn't want to cause premature divisions. "Well, I don’t want to get into this. We have three years to go. I don’t want to, you know, I have two people that are doing a great job. I don’t want to have an argument with, or I don’t want to use the word ‘fight’ — it wouldn’t be a fight. But look, JD is fantastic, and Marco is fantastic," he said.

Lawsuits and donations

Trump assured that any money he gets from civil lawsuits against federal agencies will be donated to charities. Among those cases is the lawsuit filed against the IRS and the Treasury Department over the leak of his tax returns.

"I don’t want any of that money," he assured.

A legacy of monuments

The president explained that new architectural projects, including a monumental arch at the entrance to Washington from Virginia, aim to restore the country's prestige and beauty. He noted that the structure would exceed the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in size.

He assured that it is not to ensure his personal memory, but to reinforce symbolism and national "glamour."