Karen Bass under scrutiny: Investigation accuses her of altering Palisades fire reports

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de febrero, 2026

An investigation by the Los Angeles Times questioned Mayor Karen Bass during the Palisades fires in 2025. According to the article published by the media outlet, the Democratic mayor reportedly pressured firefighters to remove or soften key findings about deficiencies at the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

The Palisades fires took place in early 2025. As a result, 12 people died, thousands were evacuated and economic losses were estimated at $20 billion.

"Two sources with knowledge of Bass' office said that after receiving an early draft, the mayor told then-interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva that the report could expose the city to legal liabilities for those failures," the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Bass wanted key findings about the LAFD's actions removed or softened before the report was made public, the sources said — and that is what happened," the cited media outlet added. Even one of the sources closest to the mayor stated that she warned her that altering the documents was a "bad idea."

The Democrat even approved a $23 million cut to the LAFD budget, just months before the catastrophe.

Rick Caruso, a businessman who ran against Bass in the 2022 election, reacted to the report on his X account.

"Today’s Los Angeles Times report is an absolute outrage. Karen Bass actively covered up a report meant to examine the most significant disaster in Los Angeles history. When it comes to life safety matters, this is no longer a matter of making poor judgement, apologizing and moving forward. This is a complete loss of public trust and an intentional act of covering up the actions that led to people dying. Everyone should read this article and consider what action is warranted. She has completely failed us," he said.

Bass recently announced that she will seek another term, and elections will be held on June 2. One of her most media-friendly contenders is Republican actor Spencer Pratt, who vowed to expose Bass' "corruption."