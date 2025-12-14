Two dead, eight wounded after shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de diciembre, 2025

A mass shooting took place this Saturday afternoon at Brown University, located in the city of Providence, Rhode Island, with Mayor Brett Smiley announcing the death of two people in the tragic incident. Likewise, the politician detailed that oeight other people are hospitalized in critical but stable condition, adding that the figures could change at any time due to the number of people injured during the shooting at the academic institution.

According to what authorities reported, so far there are no suspects in custody and no one has been arrested. However, the police indicated that the attacker would have been a man dressed entirely in black. Similarly, security forces do not rule out that the shooting was perpetrated by several shooters rather than a single one.

Remarks by Trump and Rhode Island Governor

Shortly after the shooting was announced by local authorities, the governor of Rhode Island, Dan McKee, noted through a publication on his official Facebook account that "we are actively monitoring the shooting at Brown University". Also, the governor added that state police are working alongside the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and local law enforcement in handling the situation. "Stay clear of the area and monitor official channels for updates," he said, adding that he is "praying for our community."

For his part, President Donald Trump affirmed that the FBI was at the scene of the shooting at the academic institution, in a statement posted on his Truth Social account, where he noted that "I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island." Shortly before, the Republican leader had posted that the suspect had been taken into custody; however, in a subsequent update, Trump reported that "The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement. The suspect is NOT in custody".