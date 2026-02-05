Investigators return to Nancy Guthrie's home as sheriff confirms no suspects yet in the case

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de febrero, 2026

Investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday, just hours after the Pima County sheriff confirmed there is still no suspect or person of interest in the case, which continues to gain notoriety and urgency as the days go by. The 84-year-old woman, mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen Saturday night, and since then, there have been no clear clues about her whereabouts. Authorities are not ruling out a case of kidnapping.

According to various reports, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies cordoned off the property again with crime scene tape and deployed K-9 units. It has not yet been explained what prompted this new operation four days after Mrs. Guthrie's disappearance.

Sheriff Chris Nanos, in a statement earlier, was clear that investigators believe a crime has been committed. However, he also asked the public to exercise caution amid unverified rumors.

"At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case," the sheriff said. "Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie."

Statement on the Nancy Guthrie investigation - pic.twitter.com/81w1qPXPNx — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 4, 2026

Nanos further mentioned that the investigative team is working in close coordination with the family and warned that releasing unverified information "is irresponsible and does not help" the investigations.

As reported by Fox News, a police source indicated that drops of blood were found extending from the entrance of the house towards the access road for vehicles, an element that reinforced the hypothesis that Mrs. Guthrie could have been taken from her home against her will.

On Sunday morning, Guthrie did not attend her regular church service. A parishioner alerted the family, who went to the house to look for her and ended up calling 911 around noon.

The night before, Guthrie had dinner with her daughter Annie and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who drove her back to her home and made sure she got inside, according to the sheriff's statements.

The investigators have not ruled out any lines of inquiry so far. When asked whether the incident was targeted or random, Nanos replied that both possibilities remain open and that they are following "hundreds of leads," largely provided by the public.

Sheriff Nanos will hold a media briefing today at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona time (MST)

(1:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Location: PCSD Headquarters

1750 E. Benson Highway | Tucson, AZ #NancyGuthrie pic.twitter.com/fqBwEgHyHw — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 3, 2026

Following a press conference, the department confirmed that it is also aware of reports of a possible ransom note after the TMZ portal received a message demanding a "substantial" sum of money in exchange for Guthrie's return. The authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of that document.

Meanwhile, the case has already captured national attention. President Donald Trump spoke with anchor Savannah Guthrie to assure her that the federal government will deploy all available resources to the search, while the White House expressed its "prayers are with the family" and asked for citizen cooperation.