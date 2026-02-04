Trump Administration Redefines US Africa Strategy to Challenge China in Critical Minerals

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 3 de febrero, 2026

The Trump Administration is adjusting its strategy toward Africa with a realistic and concrete goal: dispute China's control of key sectors for the global economy, especially that of critical minerals.

Unlike Washington's previous strategies, the focus is no longer on expelling Chinese influence from the continent, an almost unrealistic mission, but on competing in strategic areas linked to supply chains and economic security for countries that urgently need stability and prosperity.

"But if it’s a priority sector—or in the mineral space, for instance, and it’s about supply chain resilience—that’s an area where we’d actually want to be actively competing," said Nick Checker, head of the Department of State, in an interview with Semafor.

"We’re being strategic about what areas and projects matter most," the senior official added. "In terms of dislodging China from certain sectors and being competitive, it comes down to the US value proposition and making sure that countries understand it."

Checker's words reflect how the Trump Administration continues to turn toward a more pragmatic foreign policy. In his words, the U.S. does not intend to compete "dollar for dollar" with Beijing on infrastructure projects such as roads or economic handouts, where China has consolidated its presence for years. In contrast, theWhite House seeks to concentrate resources in industries it considers critical to the world's technological and industrial future.

Critical minerals —essential for the manufacture of batteries, semiconductors, military technology or energy systems—have become one of the most coveted resources on the planet, and Africa is home to significant reserves of these, which has intensified the interest of the great powers.

As part of this movement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will organize this week in Washington a ministerial meeting focused on critical minerals, with the participation of officials from several African countries rich in natural resources. Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to attend as talks for a strategic partnership on minerals move forward. Ministers from Guinea, Kenya and Zambia are also scheduled to attend.

The initiative is part of a broader rethinking of U.S. policy toward the continent. According to Checker, current areas of focus include improving "commercial diplomacy," demanding greater commitments from African countries in terms of "self-reliance" and finding "new and innovative forms of assistance."

The change also involves an overhaul of the U.S. diplomatic tone, historically accustomed to pontificating on domestic issues in Africa. "With a lot of African countries, we went in and were lecturing, moralizing about different things. And that’s not what they want to hear. Security and economic growth—that’s what they want. That’s what they care about. These are issues where we can actually find a lot of common ground," Checker said.

In parallel, Washington has announced agreements with several African countries totaling more than $11 billion in health aid over five years, down from previous programs and reflecting an intention to align foreign assistance with U.S. strategic interests.

The State Department maintains that the new strategy has been welcomed by several African governments while seeking to strengthen the U.S. presence in the face of a China that, according to recent research, is scaling back lending for large infrastructure projects while directing its capital toward more selective investments in an effort to consolidate its political and economic power in Africa.