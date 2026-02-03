Voz News: "One of the greatest dramas of the political prisoners released from prison in Venezuela is that they are still subjected to a judicial process in force"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de febrero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed lawyer Ezequiel Monsalve on the newscast about the current situation of political prisoners in Venezuela, after dictator Delcy Rodríguez announced last week a bill ordering amnesty for all of them, as well as the closure of the El Helicoide torture center.

"The Venezuelan state currently has an open investigation for crimes against humanity, and its actions have been widely documented. [...] What is known is that the temporal reference of this law is from 1999 to date. Evidently, the Venezuelan Constitution, specifically Article 29, provides that under no circumstances shall the Amnesty Law include criminal or individual responsibility for crimes against humanity; this means that it could not include possible perpetrators of these crimes. [...] One of the dramas of those who have been released from prison is that they are still subject to an ongoing judicial process," said Monsalve.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.