Trump authorizes Nvidia to ship H200 chips to "approved customers" in China: the U.S. will receive 25% of sales

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump announced that Nvidia, the largest maker of high-end artificial intelligence chips, will be allowed to export its H200 product to "approved customers" in China. According to the president, the United States will get 25% of those sales. As for the H200, it is one of the most powerful processors in the world for the development of artificial intelligence.

Trump communicated the news on his Truth Social account, where he clarified that the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, responded "positively" to the proposal.

"25% will be paid to the United States of America. This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers. The Biden Administration forced our Great Companies to spend BILLIONS OF DOLLARS building “degraded” products that nobody wanted, a terrible idea that slowed Innovation, and hurt the American Worker. That Era is OVER!" tweeted Trump.

"We will protect National Security, create American Jobs, and keep America’s lead in AI. NVIDIA’s U.S. Customers are already moving forward with their incredible, highly advanced Blackwell chips, and soon, Rubin, neither of which are part of this deal," the president added.

Due to concerns that China will use these chips to develop AI for military or espionage purposes, the Biden Administration imposed export controls in 2022. Therefore, if a company wants to sell these chips to the Asian giant, it needs permission from the Commerce Department. This included banning A100, H100, then A800/H800, and later H200 chips.

However, the Trump Administration reversed this decision in mid-August. The White House reached an agreement with Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to partially resume sales to China, in exchange for the government receiving 15% of sales.

Although this was a first step, the president's new announcement formalized the policy, allowing the export to China of more powerful chips, such as the H200s, under a regulated scheme.