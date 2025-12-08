'A little bit disappointed': Trump reproaches Zelensky for not having read the peace proposal for Ukraine

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de diciembre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "a little bit disappointed" with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, for not engaging in a plan to end the war with Russia.

“So we’ve been speaking to President Putin and we’ve been speaking to Ukrainian leaders – including Zelensky, President Zelensky – and I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago,” Trump told reporters when asked about the conflict on the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors.

A few weeks ago, Washington presented a proposal on ending the conflict that is currently the subject of separate negotiations with officials from Moscow and Kiev.

Several days of negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, concluded on Saturday without an apparent breakthrough, though the Ukrainian leader pledged to continue talks toward a "real peace."

These meetings followed U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, where Moscow rejected parts of the U.S. proposal.

The U.S. plan has gone through several drafts since it emerged last month, amid criticism that it was too lenient toward Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.