Macron urges Xi to act on Ukraine: "I hope China will join our call for a cease-fire"

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de diciembre, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to act to end the war in Ukraine and correct trade imbalances, although his host rejected any responsibility for the conflict between Kievand Moscow.

France's trade deficit with the world's second-largest economy grew to$54 billion in 2024. Moreover, Macron has already advocated for the European Union (EU) to reduce its dependence on China in the technology sector.

The president of the Chinese communist regime expressed during the meeting in Beijing his desire for bilateral economic relations to develop in a "balanced" manner and, with reservations, his will for peace in Ukraine.

"China supports all efforts for peace" and "will continue to playa constructive rolein finding a solution to the crisis," Xi concluded.

"At the same time, it strongly opposes any irresponsible attempts to blame or defame anyone," he added.

Ukraine war: 'a vital threat to European security'

In a joint press appearance, the French president said he had "talked at length" with his Chinese peer about the situation in Ukraine, "a vital threat to European security".

"I hope that China will join our call and our efforts to achieve, at the very least, a cease-fireas soon as possible," he said.

Earlier, he had called cooperation with China "decisive" on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict launched in February 2022.

"An effective multilateralism."

Macron more generally acknowledged the existence of "disagreements" between the two countries, but said they have a "responsibility to overcome them, to find mechanisms for cooperation and conflict resolution to achieve an effective multilateralism in which we believe," he added.

The Chinese president, accompanied by his wifePeng Liyuan, received Macron and the French first lady, Brigitte Macron, in the monumental Great Hall of the People, scene of the Chinese Communist Party congresses.