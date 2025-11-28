US installs radar in Trinidad and Tobago to reinforce surveillance in the Caribbean

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de noviembre, 2025

Washington is collaborating with Trinidad and Tobago on the installation of a radar system at a new airport in the Caribbean country, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar confirmed in televised statements that generated concern among local authorities. The information was reported by the AFP news agency.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of a growing U.S. military presence in the region. In August, Washington deployed in the Caribbean a flotilla that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier, officially to reinforce the fight against drug trafficking. The target is both the cartels and the regime of Venezuela, a country located about ten kilometers from Trinidad and Tobago.

Marines on Trinidadian territory and expanded cooperation

Persad-Bissessar explained that U.S. Marines are currently in Trinidad and Tobago and are in close cooperation for the construction of the new airport.

"The plan there includes the runway, the road and the radar," the prime minister said. "They will help us improve our surveillance and radar intelligence for drug traffickers in our waters and outside our waters," he added.

The island had already received the USS Gravely in late October, and from November 16-21 held further joint military exercises, part of increased bilateral maritime security and anti-drug cooperation.

Concern in Tobago and calls for explanations

The announcement provoked immediate reactions. Farley Augustine, Chief Clerk of the Tobago House of Assembly, demanded "full details" about the planned installation, insisting that the public has a right to know the purpose and scope of the military equipment.

The House of Assembly said that a formal meeting will be organized with members of the Cabinet and relevant agencies to clarify the project, while reiterating Tobago's "position of neutrality."

Washington denies plans to use Trinidad and Tobago against Venezuela

Persad-Bissessar, a political ally of President Donald Trump, assured that Washington has never requested to use Trinidadian territory to attack Venezuela. Tensions between the two Caribbean countries escalated after Caracas canceled bilateral gas agreements.

AFP also confirmed that Grenada reported receiving a similar request from the United States to install a radar at its airport, located about 100 kilometers north of Venezuela, suggesting a regional pattern in Washington's surveillance strategy.