1.5 tons of cocaine seized in Dominican Republic in joint operation with US

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de noviembre, 2025

Authorities in the Dominican Republic seized 1.5 tons of cocaine during an operation coordinated with U.S. agencies, AFP reported Friday.

According to the information released, the shipment was located on a vessel intercepted in Caribbean Sea waters during an operation involving the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the Dominican Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. The drugs were distributed in numerous packages that were moved to land for verification.

Authorities indicated that the vessel had sailed from South America and that the drug trafficking network used maritime routes to introduce shipments to the Caribbean with final destinations in the United States and Europe, AFP said.

The operation ended with several detainees, whose identities were not immediately revealed for reasons of investigation. The DNCD said it was "one of the biggest seizures of the year" and reaffirmed its cooperation with international bodies to combat transnational drug trafficking.

The seized cocaine was handed over to the Public Prosecutor's Office for the corresponding processes and will be destroyed in the next few days under judicial supervision.

Authorities highlighted that the operation reflects the strengthening of maritime surveillance mechanisms and coordination with the United States, a key ally in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.