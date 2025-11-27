Trump asks to vote for Tito Asfura and warns that Honduras could fall into Maduro's hands if the left wins the presidential election

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Wednesday publicly endorsed candidate Nasry "Tito" Asfura for Honduras' presidential elections, which will be held next Sunday. In a publication through his Truth Social account, the Republican president commented that the Honduran businessman could be a faithful ally for the United States in the war against drug trafficking, and even asserted that, if the left wins in Honduras, the Central American country could fall into the hands of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who has been accused of being the leader of the narco-terrorist organization Cartel of the Suns.

"Democracy is on trial in the coming Elections in the beautiful country of Honduras on November 30th. Will Maduro and his Narcoterrorists take over another country like they have taken over Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela? The man who is standing up for Democracy, and fighting against Maduro, is Tito Asfura, the Presidential Candidate of the National Party. Tito was the highly successful Mayor of Tegucigalpa where he brought running water to millions, and paved hundreds of kilometers of roads. His chief opponent is Rixi Moncada, who says Fidel Castro is her idol. Normally, the smart people of Honduras, would reject her, and elect Tito Asfura, but the Communists are trying to trick the people by running a third Candidate, Salvador Nasralla. Nasralla is no friend of Freedom. A borderline Communist, he helped Xiomara Castro by running as her Vice President. He won, and helped Castro win. Then he resigned, and is now pretending to be an anti-Communist only for the purposes of splitting Asfura’s vote," Trump wrote.

An unpredictable election

Likewise, the president noted, "The people of Honduras must not be tricked again. The only real friend of Freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfura. Tito and I can work together to fight the Narcocommunists, and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras. I cannot work with Moncada and the Communists, and Nasralla is not a reliable partner for Freedom, and cannot be trusted. I hope the people of Honduras vote for Freedom and Democracy, and elect Tito Asfura, President!."

The November 30 electoral event promises to be one of the most unpredictable that the Central American country has experienced in recent years, taking into account that the nation's most important pollsters have shown a virtual tie between the three main candidates: former Mayor Asfura, of the National Party; former Defense Minister Rixi Moncada, who is part of the radical leftist LIBRE party; and Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla.