Air Forces Southern conducts bombing exercise over Caribbean as tensions with Maduro escalate

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de noviembre, 2025

U.S. Air Forces Southern reported that B-52H strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base (Team Minot) conducted a strike demonstration in the Caribbean Sea Nov. 24 as part of Operation Southern Spear, a mission aimed at strengthening hemispheric security and stability.

According to Air Forces Southern, the bombers were integrated into the operation alongside fighter aircraft and participated in rapid mobility training, one of the pillars of the U.S. strategy to respond with speed to transnational threats in the hemisphere.

FAA warning and suspension of flights to Venezuela

The military exercise followed an alert issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which asked civilian aircraft to exercise extreme caution when flying over Venezuela and the southern Caribbean due to increased military activity and a deteriorating security environment.

As a result, several international airlines - including Iberia, TAP, Avianca, Caribbean Airlines, GOL, Latam and Turkish Airlines - suspended flights to Caracas.

The Venezuelan Airline Association (ALAV) asked passengers to stay tuned to their airlines for further changes.