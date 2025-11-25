Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de noviembre, 2025

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a 59-year-old politician, is shaping up to win a second local election victory in Namibia, a southwestern African country that was a German colony until 1915 and still retains many names of German origin.

Uunona is a leader of the leftist SWAPO party and won an overwhelming 85% of the vote in 2020 in his Ompundja constituency. Now, according to projections based on the country's electoral commission data, he is expected to win a majority of the votes again.

After winning the 2020 election with 85% of the vote, Uunona told local media outlet The Namibian that he was distancing himself from genocidal Adolf Hitler. He explained that he had "no choice" in his name.

"My father gave me this name Adolf Hitler, but it does not mean I have Adolf Hitler’s character or resemble that of Adolf Hitler of Germany. ... Hitler was a controversial person who captured and killed people across the globe. I am not like him," Uunona said in comments reported by The Times of Israel.