FAA allows commercial airlines to resume normal schedules

The normal schedules are able to begin on Monday at 6 a.m. EST, according to a joint statement from Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

La FAA está bajo el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional/ Jason Redmond

La FAA está bajo el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional/ Jason RedmondAFP

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Sunday it is allowing 40 major airports to return to normal schedules after its order to reduce flights during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

