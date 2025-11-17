FAA allows commercial airlines to resume normal schedules

Published by Just The News 17 de noviembre, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Sunday it is allowing 40 major airports to return to normal schedules after its order to reduce flights during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The normal schedules are able to begin on Monday at 6 a.m. EST, according to a joint statement from Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

© Just The News