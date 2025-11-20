Harsh blow to Spain's socialist government: Attorney general convicted of leaking secrets to harm opposition
Álvaro García Ortiz was sentenced to a two-year disqualification from holding office. He will also have to pay 10,000 euros to businessman Alberto González Amador, partner Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
The Supreme Court of Spain sentenced Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz, to a two-year disqualification from holding office for leaking secrets to harm the opposition. The court considers that Ortiz, appointed in 2022 at the proposal of the leftist government, committed the crime of disclosing classified data and also fined him about 7,300 euros (about $8,400).
García Ortiz was also sentenced to pay 10,000 euros to businessman Alberto González Amador, partner of the Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The conviction is a hard blow for Sánchez and his government, which always defended the innocence of the attorney general.
A government surrounded by corruption
Government criticizes the ruling
The socialist government was quick to respond to the decision. Minister of Justice Félix Bolaños, assured that the government does not agree with the ruling. In addition, he insisted on defending the attorney general:
"The government has the legal duty to respect the ruling, but also the moral duty to say publicly that we do not endorse it," the justice minister said in a brief televised appearance.
Sánchez “will end up in jail”
Meanwhile, the opposition recalled that this is the first time in the history of the democracy that an attorney general has been convicted while in office.
"For the first time in our democracy, a state attorney general has been convicted in office," wrote Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the Popular Party, on X. He demanded that Sánchez ask "forgiveness from the Spanish people" and show "his respect for the Supreme Court."
Por primera vez en democracia, un fiscal general del Estado ha sido condenado en el cargo.— Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) November 20, 2025
Esta anomalía pesará siempre sobre Sánchez. Ya solo puede evitar un mayor bochorno institucional pidiendo perdón a los españoles por esta burda operación política y mostrando su respeto al…
Santiago Abascal, president of right-wing party Vox, stressed that "Sánchez will be the first president in the history of Spain who will end up in jail."
Álvaro Ortiz, el primer fiscal general condenado de la historia de España.— Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) November 20, 2025
También Sánchez será el primer presidente de la historia de España que acabará en la cárcel.
Por eso es inaceptable celebrar ni conmemorar nada junto a esta mafia que no hace más que ensuciar las… https://t.co/X8hYQGMrfP
Díaz Ayuso stated that "it is not conceivable in a free democracy to use the means of the state politically by committing a crime. ... Today the world knows what is happening in Spain."
Toda la prensa internacional recoge el fallo del Supremo porque no se concibe en una democracia libre utilizar los medios del Estado para hacer política delinquiendo, y todo a costa de un particular.— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) November 20, 2025
En ese banquillo, según Sánchez, se sentaba él mismo.
Hoy el mundo sabe lo…