Harsh blow to Spain's socialist government: Attorney general convicted of leaking secrets to harm opposition

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de noviembre, 2025

The Supreme Court of Spain sentenced Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz, to a two-year disqualification from holding office for leaking secrets to harm the opposition. The court considers that Ortiz, appointed in 2022 at the proposal of the leftist government, committed the crime of disclosing classified data and also fined him about 7,300 euros (about $8,400).

García Ortiz was also sentenced to pay 10,000 euros to businessman Alberto González Amador, partner of the Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The conviction is a hard blow for Sánchez and his government, which always defended the innocence of the attorney general.

A government surrounded by corruption Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also been weighed down by several legal scandals. His wife and his brother are being investigated for alleged influence peddling and corruption, while a minister is accused of hiring prostitutes as public advisors and other irregularities. In addition, the former No. 2 of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) was released on parole after another corruption case.

Government criticizes the ruling

The socialist government was quick to respond to the decision. Minister of Justice Félix Bolaños, assured that the government does not agree with the ruling. In addition, he insisted on defending the attorney general:

"The government has the legal duty to respect the ruling, but also the moral duty to say publicly that we do not endorse it," the justice minister said in a brief televised appearance.

Sánchez “will end up in jail”

Meanwhile, the opposition recalled that this is the first time in the history of the democracy that an attorney general has been convicted while in office.

"For the first time in our democracy, a state attorney general has been convicted in office," wrote Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the Popular Party, on X. He demanded that Sánchez ask "forgiveness from the Spanish people" and show "his respect for the Supreme Court."

Santiago Abascal, president of right-wing party Vox, stressed that "Sánchez will be the first president in the history of Spain who will end up in jail."

Díaz Ayuso stated that "it is not conceivable in a free democracy to use the means of the state politically by committing a crime. ... Today the world knows what is happening in Spain."