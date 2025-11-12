Pope Leo XIV reveals his four favorite films before meeting with Hollywood stars

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de noviembre, 2025

Pope Leo XIV shared a more personal side Wednesday by revealing his four favorite films, on the eve of a special gathering with well known celebrities from Hollywood and Oscar winning directors to be held at the Vatican.

As reported by the Holy See Press Office, the pontiff selected "deeply human and hopeful" films that reflect his appreciation for stories of redemption, love and faith in the midst of adversity.

Among his choices was Frank Capra's classic It‘s a Wonderful Life (1946), starring James Stewart, a work that tells how an angel helps a desperate man discover the value of his life and the impact of his actions on others.

Leo XIV also mentioned Robert Wise's musical The Sound of Music (1965), based on the true story of the von Trapp family, and the drama Ordinary People (1980), also known in Spanish America as Gente como uno, directed by Robert Redford, which deals with the emotional wounds of a family after a tragedy.

Rounding out the list, the pope highlighted Life is Beautiful (1997), Roberto Benigni's moving film about a father who uses the power of imagination to protect his son from the horrors of a concentration camp during World War II.

"The Holy Father chose those films that he considers most meaningful to him and that convey messages of hope, compassion and human dignity," the Vatican statement said.

Next Saturday, the 70 year old pope, elected in May this year, will offer a special audience at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace with prominent film figures, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Viggo Mortensen, Dave Franco and Monica Bellucci. Renowned directors such as Spike Lee, Judd Apatow, George Miller and Giuseppe Tornatore will also attend.

According to the Vatican, the aim of the meeting is to "deepen dialogue with the world of cinema, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the church and the promotion of human values."

The event is part of the celebrations of the Holy Year of the Catholic Church, which will include various cultural and spiritual activities aimed at encouraging reflection and the encounter between faith, art and society.