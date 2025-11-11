China: Collapse of recently inaugurated bridge over 758 meters long
The incident, which occurred in the Sichuan province and was captured in a video already circulating the media, left no fatalities, but has raised alarms about the quality and safety of the infrastructures built by the Chinese communist regime.
The Hongqi Bridge, also known as Red Bridge, in the Sichuan province in China partially collapsed on Monday, as a result of a massive landslide.
The bridge, which was opened only a few months ago, is part of the G317 national highway connecting inland China with Tibet.
Cracks in the nearby mountainside, possibly aggravated by the accumulation of water from the Shuangjiangkou Hydroelectric Station reservoir, caused some 130 meters of the bridge and 260 meters of the adjacent road to collapse.
World
At least 10 dead after cable breaks on mega bridge in China
Williams Perdomo
On Monday, authorities detected deformations in the hillside and cracks in nearby roads, leading to precautionary closure of the bridge to all traffic. However, conditions on the mountainside worsened Tuesday afternoon, which triggered the landslides that led to the collapse.
The collapsed section fell into the Dadu River, generating massive dust clouds. There is no clear cost estimate, but the bridge is a key work in a mountainous area prone to geological hazards.
At least ten dead after cable breaks on mega-bridge in China
A video released by state broadcaster CCTV showed how the center section of the arch of the Jianzha Bridge suddenly gave way and plunged into the waters of the Yellow River.
The Jianzha Bridge, located between the Sichuan and Qinghai Province, is the continuous arch bridge with double-lane steel girders that are the longest in the world and the first railway crossing across the Yellow River, the second longest in China.
The state-run Xinhua news agency detailed that the cause of the incident was a failure of a steel cable.
In addition, it was reported that 15 workers and a project manager were at the construction site, located in Qinghai province, when the cable broke in the early hours of the morning.