Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de noviembre, 2025

The Hongqi Bridge, also known as Red Bridge, in the Sichuan province in China partially collapsed on Monday, as a result of a massive landslide.

The bridge, which was opened only a few months ago, is part of the G317 national highway connecting inland China with Tibet.

Cracks in the nearby mountainside, possibly aggravated by the accumulation of water from the Shuangjiangkou Hydroelectric Station reservoir, caused some 130 meters of the bridge and 260 meters of the adjacent road to collapse.

The incident, captured in a video already viral on social media, left no fatalities, but has raised alarms about the quality and safety of infrastructure built in China.

On Monday, authorities detected deformations in the hillside and cracks in nearby roads, leading to precautionary closure of the bridge to all traffic. However, conditions on the mountainside worsened Tuesday afternoon, which triggered the landslides that led to the collapse.

The collapsed section fell into the Dadu River, generating massive dust clouds. There is no clear cost estimate, but the bridge is a key work in a mountainous area prone to geological hazards.