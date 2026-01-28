Voz News: ‘Sheinbaum will have to cut Cuba’s subsidy due to pressure from Trump and the Mexican economy’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 28 de enero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst Silvio Canto Jr. on the newscast, with whom she discussed Mexican oil company Pemex's decision to stop sending oil to Cuba following pressure from the administration of President Donald Trump, leaving the communist regime in an extremely delicate situation. During the interview, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's decision to avoid confirming or denying such news was analyzed, as was her promise to continue to be "in solidarity" with Cuba.

"There is no doubt that the Trump Administration has put pressure on the Mexican Government. Reality is eventually going to force Sheinbaum to eventually not be able to continue, and that's where we're going. Eventually they will have to cut the subsidy because not only do you have the pressure from Trump but also the economic pressure from Mexico," Canto Jr. said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.