Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de enero, 2026

Venezuela's dictator, Delcy Rodriguez, announced Friday a general amnesty for political prisoners in the South American country and the closure of El Helicoide, which is the largest torture center in Latin America and one of the main prisons used by the Venezuelan regime to hold dissidents. During an event at the regime-friendly Supreme Court of Justice, Rodriguez indicated that the proposal will be formally sent to the National Assembly, also controlled by the dictatorship and whose president is his brother Jorge.

"I announce a general amnesty law, and I charge that this law be taken to the National Assembly to favor coexistence in Venezuela. I ask everyone not to impose violence or revenge so that we all live with respect. I come to this Chamber as president, but also as a lawyer. My father was imprisoned and died as a result of torture. I believe in the Constitution. In national sovereignty. "In justice for the Venezuelan people. We need more justice with more legal protection," said Rodriguez, who also said that El Helicoide would become "a center of social and sports services for the community." Likewise, Rodriguez assured that the decision had already been discussed with dictator Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by the U.S. Army on January 3 and is currently imprisoned in New York City.

The announcement by Rodriguez comes almost a month after the beginning of the releases of some political prisoners, which have occurred slowly and intermittently, with several of the organizations that have been defending the political prisoners assuring that these would not reach 350. While the bill—which must be approved by the pro-Chavez assembly—would eliminate the judicial cases against political prisoners, Rodriguez said that the amnesty would not apply to different types of crimes, such as homicide and drug trafficking.

The announcement by the Venezuelan dictator came just hours after her last conversation with President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. The call noted the opening of Venezuelan airspace for flights with the United States and the approval of the oil reform.