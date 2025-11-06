Qatar is spending $1 trillion to implant Muslim Brotherhood ideology in the West

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de noviembre, 2025

Charles Asher Small, a leading scholar, global policy expert and director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism (ISGAP), recently participated as a guest on filmmaker and host Ali Tabrizi's podcast.

During the episode, titled "The Strange Death of Europe," Asher Small denounced Qatar for investing $1 trillion with the aim of controlling education and promoting the ideology of the Muslim Brothers in the West.

"We estimate that they are investing more than $1 trillion in Western institutions to influence Western society," Asher Small said, citing an ISGAP report.

In the interview, Small not only discussed the "secret money routes" linking Qatar to Islamist influences within academia, but also within the media and politics.

Qatar, a spiritual link to the Muslim Brotherhood

Asher Small argues that the Qatari regime maintains a bay'ah with the Muslim Brotherhood; in Islam, bay'ah means a spiritual oath or bond, and that Yusef Qaradawi, who was for a long time the religious leader of this organization, went so far as to state that the true believer, the true Muslim, was "obligated to complete Hitler's work."

"This character was well received by the British establishment; he contributed to and was the founder of Islamic Studies at Oxford University," stated Asher Small.

According to the scholar, one should not be surprised that the departments of Middle Eastern Studies and Islamic Studies at this university and other major institutions "are becoming apologists for the Muslim Brotherhood, apologists for Hamas, into apologists for the Iranian revolutionary regime."

Qatar indoctrinates through universities

Asher Small claimed that ISGAP has located "more than $100 billion" that has been donated by Qatar to American universities.

According to the academic, "$10 billion has been donated to Cornell and $1.3 billion to Texas A&M University."

"At Brown University we found $1 billion in a program called 'The Choices Program' led by Professor Bartov, Omer Bartov, who claims that Israel is committing genocide and that, conspicuously, he is leading this project with $1 billion from the Qataris."

"And they are creating curricula for more than 8,000 schools in the country...inculcating the children of the United States with this anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and anti-democratic view through these curricula."

After years of legal battle, ISGAP was able to gain access to contracts between the Qatari regime and Texas A&M University, allowing ISGAP to find "504 Qatari-funded projects... of which 58 have a dual use for military purposes and 13 a dual use for military-level nuclear research."