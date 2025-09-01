The Qatar-Mamdani connection: Revelations that the Qatari regime contributed millions of dollars to his mother's film career

Published by Leandro Fleischer 1 de septiembre, 2025

In the midst of the intense election campaign for mayor of New York, a new scandal has come to light involving the Democratic candidate, anti-Israel socialist Zohran Mamdani. According to a report published by the New York Post, Mamdani's mother, renowned filmmaker Mira Nair, has received millions in funding from entities linked to the royal family of Qatar in recent years.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old state lawmaker known for progressive socialist stances, leads in the polls after his surprise Democratic primary victory against former governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to the New York Post report, Nair has received significant financial support since 2009 from Qatari cultural institutions controlled by Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister of the emir of Qatar, which has raised suspicions about Qatari influence on Mamdani's political career.

Details of Qatari endorsement of Mira Nair



2009: Nair's film, Amelia, was selected to open the first Doha Tribeca Film Festival in the Qatari capital, marking the beginning of her relationship with the country's cultural institutions.

2010-2014: The Doha Film Institute (DFI), founded by Sheikha Al-Mayassa, funded an intensive training program in screenwriting and filmmaking at the Maisha Film Lab, with sites in East Africa and Doha, to train Qatari and other students.

2012: DFI covered the entire $15 million budget of the film The Reluctant Fundamentalist, directed by Nair. The film, which tells the story of a Pakistani immigrant facing discrimination in the United States in the aftermath of September 11, had faced difficulties in obtaining financing prior to the Qatari backing. The film also opened that year's Tribeca Film Festival in Doha.

2019: Nair directed Nafas, a short film about historic Qatari pearl divers, commissioned by the Qatari National Museum, chaired by Al-Mayassa. The work, whose budget has not been disclosed, premiered at the museum's opening and remains one of its key exhibits.

2022-2023: A company founded by Nair in India transacted $102,000 with Agence Publics Qatar, an event management company that shares a chairman with Qatar Engineering & Construction Co., a Qatari oil and gas industry giant, according to import records compiled by private firms.

2022: During the World Cup in Qatar, Nair directed an ambitious theatrical adaptation of her Golden Globe-nominated film, Monsoon Wedding. This production was supported by Qatar Airways and Qatar Creates, another cultural initiative led by Al-Mayassa, as part of the sporting tournament celebrations. The sheikha personally supported the project for several years, according to statements by Nair.

Mamdani denies relationship with Qatar



In addition, Al-Mayassa has actively promoted Mamdani's candidacy on social media since June 2025, sharing posts about favorable polls and reacting enthusiastically to campaign videos showing Mamdani alongside his mother.

Mamdani, who has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of causes such as the Palestinian movement and has harshly criticized Israel accusing it of "genocide" in Gaza, has denied any personal connection to Qatar. In statements, he emphasized that he has never visited the country or received direct financial aid from it.

From his campaign team, a spokeswoman called the revelation a "cynical" attempt to attack the candidate through his mother, arguing that it distracts from the real issues of concern to New York voters.

Mamdani's controversial proposals for New York



This episode adds to other controversies surrounding Mamdani, such as his proposals to reduce the NYPD budget, raise taxes on the wealthiest and expand specialized health services for the transgender community. As the election race moves forward, these revelations could sway the electorate in a diverse and polarized city like New York.