Europe's hypocrisy in the face of the Israeli attack against Hamas in Qatar

10 de septiembre, 2025

In recent days, the world has witnessed a new chapter in the war on terror: the Israeli attack in Doha, Qatar, specifically targeting the political leadership of Hamas. The bombing reportedly hit a meeting of leaders of the terrorist group, such as Khalil al-Hajjah, in an attempt to eliminate those who orchestrated the Oct. 7 massacre.

While at the time of writing it has not been confirmed whether the terrorist leaders were indeed killed in the offensive, the message is clear: Israel will not allow those responsible for the horror to continue to operate with impunity from the comfort and luxury of Qatar.

Yet while Israel exercises its legitimate right to self-defense, Europe raises a chorus of hypocritical condemnation. Leaders from France, Spain, the United Kingdom and the European Union in general have strongly condemned the attack.

Keir Starmer, prime minister of the United Kingdom, said, "I condemn Israel's attacks in Doha, which violate Qatar's sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region." In a message written in Hebrew on the social network X, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed, "The Israeli Air Force attacks today in Qatar are unacceptable under any circumstances, whatever the reasoning. I express my support for Qatar and the emir, Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani. The war cannot and should not be extended to the rest of the region." The prime minister of the corrupt Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, maintained, "I strongly condemn the Israeli attack on Qatar. To violate its sovereignty and its territory is a clear violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter."

Could it be that they want to ingratiate themselves with the Islamists who are slowly taking over their countries in order not to provoke them in the short term, knowing what they can do and that other authorities will deal with the problem in the future? Could it be that the Qatari fortunes are somehow exerting influence?

In any case, since when did Europe, with its history of military interventions in other people's lands, set itself up as the guardian of sovereignty when it suits itself?

European hypocrisy



This reaction is nothing but a blatant example of selective hypocrisy. Recall the military operations of these same countries in sovereign nations, where they bombed “terrorist” targets without batting an eye at the violated borders. France, for example, led the intervention in Libya in 2011 under Operation Harmattan, bombing positions of dictator Muammar Qaddafi and his allies in the name of civilian protection. The result: chaos that endures to this day, with thousands of civilians affected.

In Mali, France deployed Operation Barkhane for years, attacking Islamist groups on African soil, killing fighters and destroying infrastructure without anyone in Europe questioning “Mali’s sovereignty.”

European leaders prefer the comfort of political correctness to the defense of the civilization they claim to protect. Leandro Fleischer

And the United Kingdom? It participated in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, bombing Baghdad and eliminating Saddam Hussein, an operation that caused hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths and is now presented as a "mistake" only when it is convenient to moralize.

In Libya, the United Kingdom joined France in NATO to overthrow regimes, and in Afghanistan led coalitions that violated neighboring sovereignties in pursuit of the fight against terrorism.

Spain is not far behind: it sent troops to Iraq and Afghanistan, participating in bombings and operations that ignored borders, and joined the intervention in Libya in 2011. These countries, which today cry out for "peace" and condemn Israel, have written pages of history with the blood of others when their interests were at stake.

Why is Israel's surgical strike against terrorists “unacceptable,” but its own wars are “necessary”?

Cowardice = suicide

The focus of European outrage completely ignores the criminal nature of the targets. Hamas is a corrupt terrorist organization to the core. Its leaders, such as the eliminated Ismail Haniyeh and the perhaps recently eliminated Khaled Mashal, amassed fortunes estimated at billions of dollars stolen from international aid destined for Gaza.

While Gazans suffer, these men live in luxury palaces in Qatar, enjoying million-dollar villas, yachts and five-star hotels. From Doha, they directed Hamas operations during the war, celebrating the Oct. 7 massacre—in which 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, mostly civilians, were killed—as a "triumph." All while being protected by a regime that financed their golden exile.

And here enters Qatar, the real villain in this plot. An unwavering ally of the Muslim Brotherhood, declared terrorist in countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Doha has been repeatedly accused of financing Islamic terrorism. Its goal is not peace, but collapsing the West and subjecting it to radical Islamism.

Through its network of support for groups like Hamas, among other Islamic terrorist organizations, Qatar undermines global stability. But their strategy is more subtle: they invest fortunes in media outlets such as Al Jazeera, which spreads an anti-Western and antisemitic narrative, manipulating public opinion. They also pump billions into universities in the U.S. and Europe, funding professorships and programs that promote inherently anti-Israeli and anti-Western agendas. The result: a new generation of “useful idiots,” mostly woke, who march for “Palestine” without questioning the terrorism sold to them as “resistance.” These young people, blinded by narratives of selective oppression, support causes that will eventually lead them too to the slaughter.

Europe, with its unanimous condemnation, is not only ignoring this reality; it is covering it up. While Hamas robs and kills from Qatari luxury, and Qatar plots to undermine the West, European leaders prefer the comfort of political correctness to the defense of the civilization they claim to protect. Israel, on the other hand, acts with precision against evil at its root. Cowardice is suicide, especially for the Jewish state, but in the long run also for Europeans.

If Europe wants consistency, let it look into its own mirror before casting the first stone. Hypocrisy does not stop missiles, but it does weaken those who claim to defend the free world.