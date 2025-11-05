Judicial shift in Bolivia: Jeanine Áñez has conviction overturned, is set to be released
The 58-year-old former president had been held since 2021 in a prison in La Paz after being convicted in 2022 for the crimes of breach of duties and resolutions contrary to the country's constitution, in the case known as "Golpe II."
The Bolivian Supreme Court annulled the 10-year prison sentence Wednesday for former President Jeanine Áñez, accused of taking power illegally after the 2019 political crisis, and ordered her immediate release, after determining there were due process violations.
"The annulment of her 10-year sentence has been ordered," informed Supreme Court President Romer Saucedo, who specified that Áñez will have to be submitted to a trial of responsibilities, a procedure reserved for former presidents and which requires the authorization of Congress, as reported by AFP.
Saucedo explained that the decision was based on the finding of "violations to the current legal order and to [Áñez's] rights," the agency said.
">
Estos casi 5 años privada de libertad me marcaron, pero no quebraron mi convicción.— Jeanine Añez Chávez (@JeanineAnez) November 4, 2025
Nunca voy a arrepentirme de haber servido a mi patria cuando me necesitó. Lo hice con conciencia y el corazón firme, sabiendo que las decisiones difíciles tienen un precio.
Aprendí que la… pic.twitter.com/on81Y0xBLo
Áñez, 58 years old, had been held since 2021 in a prison in La Paz, after being convicted in 2022 for the crimes of breach of duties and resolutions contrary to the Constitution, in the case known as "Golpe II" ("Coup II" in English).
So far, the former president has not made an official statement, although on Tuesday she wrote on X: "I will never regret having served my country when it needed me," as part of an extensive message.
The Supreme Court's decision must be communicated to a judge in La Paz to formally process her release from prison.
Political and judicial context
Jeanine Áñez assumed the Bolivian presidency in November 2019 following the escape of Evo Morales amid protests and allegations of electoral fraud. Her rise to power was backed by the military and the opposition, while the ruling party called it a "coup."
During her brief term, police clashes with Morales' supporters left 36 people dead, according to the Ombudsman's Office.
The Bolivian government had filed another lawsuit against her for those deaths, which occurred in Senkata and Sacaba, although the justice system rejected it, arguing that it should also be followed through a trial of responsibilities.
World
Rodrigo Paz, the man who put an end to 20 years of leftist rule in Bolivia
Diane Hernández
Rodrigo Paz enters power as Áñez is released from prison
For the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, scheduled for Nov. 8 in La Paz, several heads of state and international delegations have confirmed their attendance. Among them are Argentine President Javier Milei, Chile's Gabriel Boric and Paraguay's Santiago Peña, according to regional media.
In total, some 45 foreign delegations are expected to attend, including authorities from Latin America, Europe and multilateral organizations, who will participate in the official ceremony and in bilateral meetings scheduled for the occasion.