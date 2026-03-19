Body of missing young American in Barcelona found in port

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de marzo, 2026

The body of a 20-year-old American man, identified as James Paul Gracey, was located Thursday in a port on the coast of Barcelona, after he had been missing in Spain since early Tuesday morning.

As reported by The Objective, citing another media outlet, the discovery occurred around 6 p.m. local time during a search operation conducted by the Mossos d'Esquadra maritime unit. The body was found about 13 feet deep in the Port Olímpic area.

The young man's family, who had recently moved to the city, has already been informed.

A student at the University of Alabama

James Gracey, known as Jimmy, was a student at the University of Alabama and was in Barcelona with a group of friends. He had traveled to visit acquaintances and was scheduled to return to the United States Saturday.

According to published information, the young man was last seen in the vicinity of the Shoko Barcelona nightclub, located on the seafront, from where he went to the beach.

A day before the discovery of the body, officers located his wallet floating in the sea, which allowed to them to limit the search area. From that moment on, the diving teams focused their efforts in an area close to Somorrostro Beach, where he was ultimately found.

For the moment, the authorities are keeping the investigation open to clarify the circumstances of his death.