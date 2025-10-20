Published by Diane Hernández 20 de octubre, 2025

Bolivia woke Monday with a new president, marking a political shift after two decades of rule by the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS). The country faces significant economic and social challenges: an economy weakened by years of subsidies, declining hydrocarbon reserves, and a citizenry fatigued by scandals and political polarization. In this context, the new centrist and reformist administration takes on the task of rebuilding trust and charting a new course for more than 11 million Bolivians.

But who will assume leadership of the plurinational state on Nov. 8?

Rodrigo Paz Pereira was born on September 22, 1967 in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, during his family's exile. He is son of Jaime Paz Zamora, who served as Bolivia’s president from 1989 to 1993. His political lineage places him among one of the most influential families in the country’s contemporary history.

Education and training

Paz majored in economics and international relations and earned a master’s degree in political management from American University in the United States. His childhood was nomadic due to his family’s exile. “We lived in 10 different countries,” he told reporters in an interview.

A political career "with discretion" deputy and councilman in Tarija, a southern Bolivian department, before serving as mayor of the city from 2015 to 2020.



In 2020, he was elected senator for Tarija, a position he held at the time of his presidential run.



For the first time in almost two decades, Bolivia will have a president from outside the Movimiento al Socialismo and away from the shadow of Evo Morales. He takes office with a message of renewal that blends economic pragmatism, political decentralization, and ideological moderation.

Paz describes himself as a reformist “neither of the right nor the left.” He says he aims to establish a “capitalism for all,” a model that encourages private investment and entrepreneurship while maintaining a commitment to social inclusion, according to his government project and campaign promises.

"It is not about eliminating the public, but making it efficient," he has said repeatedly. His proposal aims to modernize the State and turn it into a partner of the private sector.

The new president inherits a country in crisis, politically fractured and lacking the foreign exchange reserves needed to support effective trade and participation in international markets, where its influence has waned in recent years. His economic program focuses on attracting foreign investment, reducing the burden of state spending, and reviewing fuel subsidies, one of Bolivia’s main fiscal imbalances.

Paz promises a gradual economic opening, saying the reforms will not involve a “traumatic adjustment” but a “responsible transition” toward a more diversified productive model. He also aims to expand the industry and renewable energy sector, reducing Bolivia’s historic dependence on natural gas.

Decentralization and regional management

One of his key priorities is decentralizing the national budget. Paz says Bolivia must move beyond the centralism of La Paz and grant greater fiscal autonomy to the country’s departments.

He also aims to reduce loss-making state-owned enterprises.

Campaign promises: education, employment and break with regimes. Education, employment and youth:

The new president proposes a productivity-oriented education reform focused on technical and technological training. In a speech to young people, he said, “Education must serve to create jobs, not just degrees.”



He is committed to public-private partnerships to generate employment opportunities and reduce youth emigration.



Foreign policy: openness without rupture



Rodrigo Paz aims to rebuild relationships with the United States and the European Union without breaking ties with China or neighboring countries. His strategy seeks to reposition Bolivia as a reliable regional player, focused on trade rather than ideological confrontation.



In September 2025, during his campaign, he met in Washington with U.S. Undersecretary of State Christopher Landau and representatives of multilateral organizations, business leaders and diplomats, highlighting his commitment to a foreign policy oriented toward the West



Following his electoral victory on October 19, 2025, Secretary of State U.S. interest in working with the new Bolivian government to address economic challenges and strengthen bilateral ties.



The U.S. has also clearly and forcefully stated its position on the governments of Cuba and Venezuela.



The challenge of governing without a majority

Although his electoral victory was decisive, Paz faces a fragmented Congress. His ability to negotiate and build consensus will be crucial in the Andean country, where he lacks a majority in the legislature and will need to form alliances to govern effectively.

Rodrigo Paz Pereira represents a blend of political tradition, due to his family background; renewal, due to his personal profile and message; and pragmatism, due to his centrist approach.

His victory ushers in a new era in Bolivia after years of MAS rule. However, the scale of the country’s economic, institutional, and social problems presents a major challenge from the start of his administration.