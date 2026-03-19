State Department downgrades risk of travel to Venezuela from Level 4 to 3

Published by Virginia Martínez 19 de marzo, 2026

The State Department on Thursday softened its warning to Americans against travel to Venezuela, two and a half months after Washington captured Nicolás Maduro.

The State Department said Americans should still "reconsider travel" to the South American country, but withdrew its warning against any visits.

The new warning no longer warns of the risk of unjust detentions or unrest in Venezuela, but continues to advise Americans to be cautious about the risks of crime, kidnappings and terrorism, as well as the country's poor health infrastructure.

American forces carried out a deadly raid on Jan. 3 in which they captured Maduro and transferred him to New York to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S., which he denies.

His vice president, communist Delcy Rodríguez, is now serving as interim president and has cooperated with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened her if she does not meet his priorities, which include economic stabilization and moving toward a democratic transition.

Earlier this month, the United States restored diplomatic relations with Venezuela, where the U.S. embassy had been closed since 2019.