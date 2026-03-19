Pentagon to ask for more than $200 billion for war with Iran

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de marzo, 2026

War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Thursday that the Pentagon plans to ask Congress for additional funding to sustain Operation Epic Fury, now entering its third week. The measure seeks to cover the costs of military operations and replenish American weapons stockpiles.

During a press conference, Hegseth confirmed thatthe figure could exceed $200 billion, citing the need to maintain and expand the military's operational capability. "We're going to go back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition is – everything's refilled, and not just refilled, but above and beyond," he said.

Political challenges to approval

The multibillion-dollar request could face hurdles in Congress. Some lawmakers may demand spending adjustments that would be difficult to achieve after recent budget cuts. In addition, Democratic support seems unlikely because the conflict lacks formal congressional authorization.

The slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives further complicates passage, and in the Senate any bill would need 60 votes to overcome a possible filibuster. There has been discussion of using the budget reconciliation process to get around that roadblock, but some Republicans remain wary of that option.