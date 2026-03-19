LIVE | Oil and gas prices soar after Iranian attacks on energy centers in the Middle East

Published by Israel Duro 19 de marzo, 2026

Energy once again became the absolute protagonist of the Middle East conflict, not only because of the steady rise in prices but also because it resulted from direct attacks by both sides on key energy facilities in the region.

The response of the ayatollahs to Israel's bombing of the Iranian gas field, the largest in the world, attacking gas and oil installations in the region has triggered alarms in the markets about a possible problem of shortages and a brutal increase in prices, especially after the threat of Donald Trump to raze Iran's energy hubs.

At the moment, gas has seen the most dramatic surge, shooting up its price by 35%. Oil has increased its price by around 10%, with Brent crude oil at $119.13 and West Texas International (WTI) at $98.81.

Times correspond to Eastern time.

05:51 am Saudi Arabia doesn't rule out military action against Iran

10:42 19/03/2026 10:42 19/03/2026 Saudi Arabia is not ruling out military action in response to repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.



"We have reserved the right to take military action if deemed necessary," he warned.

05:44 am Energy prices soar after attacks on energy hubs in Middle East 10:04 19/03/2026 11:20 19/03/2026 The price of gas soared by 35% and that of oil by around 5% following attacks by both sides on energy centers in the Middle East.



After the close of Asian stock markets and the first trades on European markets, gas has seen the most spectacular rise. As for crude oil, a barrel of Brent is paid at $119.13 and West Texas International (WTI) at $98.81..

05:35 am. Drone crashes into a Saudi oil refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu 10:35 19/03/2026 11:20 19/03/2026 Adrone crashed into the Saudi Samref oil refinery in the industrial zone of the port of Yanbu, in the Red Sea, the Defense Ministry reported, adding that a damage assessment was underway.



On Thursday morning, the ministry announced on X thatit had intercepted a ballistic missile targeted at the port.



The Samref refinery is owned by Saudi state energy giant Aramco and Mobil Yanbu Refining Company, a subsidiary of the U.S. company ExxonMobil.

05:23 am Two refineries in Kuwait set ablaze in drone attacks 10:33 19/03/2026 11:20 19/03/2026 Two refineries of the Kuwaiti national oil company suffered fires after drone strikes, Kuwait's Information Ministry said Thursday.



The first refinery hit was the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery, hit by a drone, which caused a fire.





Shortly after, another fire was declared as a result of a drone strike on "one of the operating units of the Mina Abdullah refinery, belonging to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC)," said the ministry on Platform X.

05:08 am Trump threatens to destroy Iran's gas fields after attacks on Qatar 10:08 19/03/2026 11:20 19/03/2026 Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iranian gas fields if Tehran continues its attacks on Qatar, the world's second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, in an escalation that sent oil prices soaring again on Thursday.



If Iran "recklessly decides to attack" Qatar, then the U.S., "with or without the aid and consent of Israel, will massively destroy the entire South Pars gas field," the U.S. president wrote on his Truth Social platform.



He also confirmed that Wednesday's attack on that Iranian field in the gulf was Israel's responsibility and that the United States had "no knowledge" of that action. World Trump says US was not informed of Israeli strike on Iran's gas field, warns Tehran after Qatar retaliation Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

04:48 am Iran will "boycott the United States," but "not the World Cup" 10:53 19/03/2026 11:20 19/03/2026 Iran will "boycott the United States," but "not the World Cup" Iranian soccer federation president Mehdi Taj said Wednesday.





According to the program, Iran must play the group stage matches in the United States, but is now studying the possibility of moving those matches to Mexico.



"We will prepare for the World Cup. We will boycott the United States, but not the World Cup," Taj said Wednesday in a video published by the Fars news agency.

04:18 am Qatar claims damage from Iranian attack on its gas facility was 'considerable' 10:18 19/03/2026 11:20 19/03/2026 Qatar's state-owned energy company claimed that Iran's Thursday missile attacks on the Gulf country's main gas facility caused "considerable" damage.





Qatar Energy said in a statement that several of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities "were targeted by missile attacks, causing large fires and considerable damage" following an earlier attack.



The company said Wednesday's attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City had caused considerable damage to the plant. The Qatari civil defense controlled two of the three fires set by the missiles, said the Interior Ministry, which reported no casualties from the missiles.