Trump says US was not informed of Israeli strike on Iran's gas field, warns Tehran after Qatar retaliation

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social that his government was not informed of the Israeli attack on the South Pars gas field, in Iran, and assured that Washington had no involvement in the operation.

In a public message, Trump also stressed that Qatar — whose liquefied natural gas complex was later attacked by Iran in retaliation — had no prior knowledge of the attack on South Pars nor was it involved in Israel's plans.

"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran," Trump described in a lengthy post. "A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen."

"Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility," added Trump, who then issued a strong threat against the Tehran and also warned Israel of launching more attacks against that area.

"NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar — In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," the president wrote. "I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so."