US kills two suspected drug traffickers in another attack on a boat in the Pacific

Published by Virginia Martínez 5 de noviembre, 2025

The U.S. armed forces killed two people in a new attack against a suspected drug trafficking vessel in international waters of the Pacific Ocean. The information was confirmed Tuesday by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Officials say they have so far destroyed at least 17 vessels: 16 boats and a semi-submersible.

The attacks began in early September and so far leave at least 67 dead in the Caribbean and Pacific.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. The strike was conducted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific," Hegseth stated in a release on X.

Protecting the homeland is our top priority

"We will find and terminate EVERY vessel with the intention of trafficking drugs to America to poison our citizens. Protecting the homeland is our TOP priority," the secretary of war added in his post.