More than half of the region supports US military intervention in Venezuela, per AtlasIntel

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de noviembre, 2025

A new regional poll reveals that a majority of Latin Americans support the United States leading a military intervention to end the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela. The study shows that 53% support that option as a path to political change, while 34% reject it, according to data from AtlasIntel, a firm known for its accuracy in electoral processes in the United States.

This level of support reflects the widespread perception that the crisis in Venezuela will not find a solution internally, but only through direct international pressure.

file:///C:/Users/KARINA/Downloads/EN%20Latam-Wide%20Atlas_Bloomberg%20-%20Venezuela%20Crisis%20-%20291025.pdf

Venezuela seen as a regional priority

The poll, conducted between Oct. 22 and 28, 2025, with 6,757 participants in Latin America, confirms that the Venezuelan situation continues to be a cause for alarm. Three out of every four respondents (74%) expressed concern about the political, economic and social deterioration, which places it among the main hemispheric concerns.

The reasons that weigh most heavily in this perception include allegations of electoral manipulation (65%), extreme poverty and hunger (64%), mass migration (63%) and human rights violations (62%).

Rating of the Venezuelan political system

In the eyes of the vast majority of respondents, Venezuela does not operate as a democratic system. Seventy-three percent categorize the country as a dictatorship, a perception that is accentuated among the Venezuelans consulted (81%).

Similarly, the legitimacy of the last presidential election is widely questioned: 72% of Latin Americans consider that it lacked transparency and was manipulated.

Rejection of Maduro and advantage for the opposition

The image of the Venezuelan dictator is at a low. Only 12% of those consulted express a favorable opinion of Maduro, while 75% hold a negative view of his administration.

In contrast, the Venezuelan opposition has a more favorable perception: 51% have a positive opinion of this political sector. The opposition leader María Corina Machado, has 57% support and 30% against. In addition, 55% support the Nobel Committee's decision to award her the 2025 Peace Prize.