'Unnamed sources don’t know what they’re talking about': White House rejects press reports of an attack against Venezuela

Published by Agustina Blanco 31 de octubre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday denied he was considering attacks on military installations in Venezuela, contradicting press reports that claimed he might be weighing such measures.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump responded with a resounding "no" when asked by reporters if it was true that he was evaluating attacking targets in the South American country. Moreover, he insisted on the same "no" when asked if he had already made a decision on the matter.

These comments contrast with a report published the same Friday by the Miami Herald, which indicated that the Trump administration was ready to bomb Venezuelan military installations and that the attacks could occur at any time.

For her part, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly dismissed the reports by stating that “unnamed sources don’t know what they’re talking about” and that any official announcement would come directly from Trump, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The Trump Administration's fight against the narco-government of Nicolás Maduro



What is certain is the Trump Administration's fight against drug trafficking and the tyranny of Nicolás Maduro. In that regard, advisers to the president, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have called Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro an illegitimate leader whose regime facilitates drug trafficking as heads of the Cartel de los Soles.

Additionally, Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado, recent winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, has thanked the U.S. government for stepping up pressure to force Maduro out.