Australia: Authorities investigate death of passenger stranded by $50,000 tourist cruise ship on tropical island

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de octubre, 2025

Australian police are investigating the mysterious death of an 80-year-old woman who was abandoned by a luxury cruise ship on Lizard Island, Australia, according to local media.

The passenger, who has not yet been identified, was one of more than 100 passengers on a 60-day Coral Adventurer cruise ship. It was priced at roughly $50,000 for the full tour.

The island was one of the stops, where he went down with a hiking group. When the cruise ship sailed, after 6 p.m., he was not on board.

A spokesman for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the regulator received a report at 10 p.m. Saturday that the woman had not returned to the vessel. She was then reported missing to police.

Her body was found the following day on the island.

Investigation remains open

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of the death. Above all, why she was left alone on the island, why it took almost a day to search for the missing woman and whether she could have been rescued.

At the moment, a Queensland Police spokeswoman described the death as "sudden and non-suspicious."

"We are working closely with Queensland Police and other authorities to support their investigation. We are unable to comment further while this process is underway," Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said, as quoted by The Nightly.

According to The Australian, the crew first believed the woman had fallen overboard. Then the cruise ship reportedly returned to the island, where a seven-person expedition made the first search.

An anonymous source told the same media outlet that the woman was "struggling" during a walk due to the heat.