Trump jokes that he could win the presidency of Venezuela and learn Spanish 'quickly'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 6 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump once again placed Venezuela at the center of his statements by suggesting that he could run for the presidency of the South American country after concluding his current term in the White House.

The statements were made during a press conference on Monday, in which Trump addressed the details of the operation that rescued U.S. military personnel who were behind enemy lines in Iran. He also delved into the situation in the Middle East.

In that context, he introduced the Venezuelan issue by stating that he has levels of support that, in his words, would surpass those of any political figure in the country's recent history.

"The people of Venezuela say that if I were to run for president, I would have greater support than anyone in Venezuela," the president said, adding that, once his time in the U.S. presidency is over, "I could go to Venezuela" and run for office.

Trump called that possibility a "wonderful option," as part of an address marked by cross-references to international conflicts and security operations.

"I will learn Spanish quickly. It won't take me long. I am good at languages and I will go to Venezuela. I will run for president. But we are very happy with the president-elect we have right now," he said.

Trump has reiterated on different occasions his stance on the U.S. role in Latin America and his relationship with Venezuela, particularly on issues linked to security, energy resources and regional stability.

During a cabinet meeting last month, the president had already mentioned, in an informal tone, the possibility of competing politically in Venezuela.