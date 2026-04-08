Timberwolves clinch playoff berth and Rockets catch Lakers

Published by Víctor Mendoza 8 de abril, 2026

The Minnesota Timberwolves guaranteed their place in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Houston Rockets, with a comeback win over the Phoenix Suns, caught up in the standings with the Lakers, who were once again beaten by the Thunder.

Without needing their star, Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 124-104 on Tuesday night and clinched sixth place in the Western Conference, the last spot that gives direct access to the playoffs.

From that spot, the Wolves are headed for a hard first-round crossover against the Denver Nuggets of Nikola Jokic, who occupy the third spot. The fourth spot is held for now by the Los Angeles Lakers but, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out, there's a good chance it will end up in the hands of the in-form Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are in the hunt for third place in the West

The Texans won their seventh in a row with a 119-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who lost any chance of catching the Timberwolves in the standings.

In a visit to his former team, Kevin Durant scored 24 points on a night when his Rockets neutralized an early 21-point Suns lead in the first quarter. "We got hit hard early but I love how we weathered the storm, stuck together and withstood that first blow," Durant said.

Houston reached the same record as the Los Angeles Lakers, with 50 wins and 29 losses, and has three games ahead this week to overtake them and take home-court advantage in their first-round matchup.

Thunder walkover in Los Angeles

The Lakers, on their side, coughed up their third straight loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who enjoyed a placid night in Los Angeles.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves injured indefinitely, the Lakers also gave veteran LeBron James a rest for the visit of the dreaded Thunder, reigning champions and leaders of the West.

Japan's Rui Hachimura, with 15 points, was the top scorer for the hosts in a game in which JJ Redick used as many as 13 players including Bronny James. LeBron's oldest son missed all five of his three-point attempts and finished with 4 points in 23 minutes on the court.

Instead Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's leader, exemplified effectiveness with 10-15 from the field and 3-3 from the free throw line for a total of 25 points and 8 assists.

Scary Celtics

In Boston, the Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets, one of the most in-form teams of the last month, 113-102. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, with 35 and 23 points, continue to fine-tune for a playoffs in which they start out as favorites in the East, a status completely unforeseen at the start of the season.

Tatum's serious injury, which kept him out until March, and the trades of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis foreshadowed a season of transition in Boston. But the Green franchise, the most decorated in NBA history, had other plans and remained competitive until Tatum's return, which clinched second place in the East.

Ahead of them are only the Detroit Pistons, whose playoff prospects depend entirely on the fitness of point guard Cade Cunningham, who could reappear this week after a collapsed lung.