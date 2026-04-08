Champions League: Real Madrid cling to a miracle in Munich after surviving a Bavarian gale at the Bernabéu

Published by Israel Duro 8 de abril, 2026

Real Madrid survived a Bavarian gale at the Bernabeu that allows them to face the return leg with hopes of repeating one of their magical nights of European comebacks. Bayern Munich defeated the Merengue side 1-2, but Arbeloa's side are clinging to Kylian Mbappe's goal to dream of qualification against an opponent that was far superior in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Goals from Colombian Luis Diaz ('41) and Harry Kane ('46) seemed to leave Europe's most decorated team on the ropes, though it showed signs of a response after a goal from its French star. The Germans struck first in the clash of the 21 European Cups—15 for Real Madrid, six for Bayern—with everything still open—if Real Madrid is able to show version of itself—for the second leg on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

"It was tough, we wanted to win. We have to do things better, we played against one of the best teams in the world. For many minutes we could have played more football. But we played a good second half, now we have to keep going and give everything," said Merengue midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who will miss the return leg after picking up a yellow card.

Neuer stellar at 40

Bayern built on their long-suffering win with a stellar performance from 40-year-old Manuel Neuer and fresh from injury, living up to his legend. "It's a pity it wasn't 2-0 in the end, to be completely honest," Neuer said. "You know how dangerous Real Madrid are, we saw that again today. They had a lot of chances and could have scored more. It will be a tough challenge in Munich."

Far superior in the game, the Bavarian side looked at the start of the second half to be close to even a rout, but Real Madrid cannot be underestimated in the European Cup. After the first whistles and spurred on by coach Alvaro Arbeloa's changes, the white giants woke up and nearly turned the clash around.

Mbappe spices up the tie

A cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold set up the White goal, finished off by Mbappé at the far post. The French star had spent the match testing Neuer, who also made Vinicius desperate with a spectacular collection of saves.

In the final minutes, the match had no clear owner. Chances flew from end to end—40 shots in total, 20 for each team—but the scoreline did not move again.

Last-gasp joy for Arsenal

In Lisbon, having dropped both domestic cups in two weeks, Arsenal barely got back on track with a last-gasp 1-0 win over Sporting Portugal.

The decision came from two players who had come off the bench: Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli set up Kai Havertz, who struck inside the box in the 91st minute to give the Londoners the lead ahead of Wednesday's second leg at the Emirates.

In what was expected to be the most lopsided duel in the quarterfinals of Europe's top competition, London were below their best but came away with the win thanks to Sporting's lack of punch.

Sporting's first defeat at home this Champions League season

For Sporting, who crashed a ball against the crossbar in the first half through Uruguayan Maximiliano Araújo, it was their first defeat at the José Alvalade stadium this season in Champions League (5 previous wins).

In addition to Havertz's goal, Mikel Arteta's side had a ball hit the post by Noni Madueke and a goal disallowed by Spaniard Martín Zubimendi.