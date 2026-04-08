Macabre record: Planned Parenthood performed the highest number of abortions in 2025

Published by Israel Duro 8 de abril, 2026

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood set a new ghoulish record for abortions in fiscal year 2025. The company performed 434,450 during this period, in which it also received the most taxpayer money to date, $832 million.

According to its annual report, Planned Parenthood served 2.09 million patients in 2025, with a special increase in the telemedicine portion, and performed 9.9 million services. Thus, it reported 320,390 telemedicine appointments and 110 million visits to its website, with 1.8 million bookings through it.

In fact, the company itself highlights this section, which it boasts as a method "to find new ways of bringing care to the people who need it." In this regard it points to two modalities:

"Virtual Health Centers (VHCs) are a more effective way for patients to learn about telehealth services available at their local facility. In 2025, patients booked more than 62,000 appointments through VHCs, a 31% increase over the previous year."

"Planned Parenthood Direct (PP Direct) offers trusted reproductive healthcare through a proprietary telehealth platform, allowing patients to connect with licensed healthcare professionals for contraception, emergency contraception, urinary tract infection treatment and pharmacologic abortion (where legal)."

For Katherine Van Dyke, a researcher at the American Life League, Planned Parenthood's growing use of telehealth services, which increased 126% between 2024 and 2025, is part of the abortionist's new strategy: "These undoubtedly push dangerous abortion pills that kill babies and injure women.," he said.

"American Life League has been drawing attention to Planned Parenthood’s efforts to commit abortions over the internet for nearly two decades now. Unfortunately, we expect these numbers to increase as more facilities close and more money can be utilized to provide abortion pills and contraceptive drugs through the mailing system. This is all part of Planned Parenthood’s deadly strategy."

Strong condemnation by pro-life groups regarding the report

Pro-life organizations strongly condemned the numbers contained in the report, denouncing, moreover, the "not casual" timing, chosen by the abortion giant to release it: Easter weekend, the most important date for Christians. The year before, Planned Parenthood released its annual report after Mother's Day.

Something highlighted by Judie Brown, president of the American Life League in a statement: "Last year, Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion organization in the country, released its annual report the day after Mother’s Day. This year, it quietly released its report with its increased funding from the government and rising abortion numbers during the holiest weekend of the year for Christians."

"Hidden beneath the glass and the numbers is the actual truth that Planned Parenthood detests families as God designs them. It works tirelessly to market evil and promote it under the guise of ‘healthcare.’ In short, we cannot believe a word it writes. Shame on Planned Parenthood!”

America Life League: "the government is lying" about Planned Parenthood funding

For his part, Hugh Brown, vice president of the organization, exploded against the company and the government's lies. "Planned Parenthood’s reign of death and destruction increased in 2025. And despite its cries that our tax dollars were taken from it, the organization actually received a record amount of government funding last year. How? Because the government is a liar, and abortion is the unholy grail that Planned Parenthood and the U.S. government worship."

According to the abortionist entity's report, it received a record 832 million during the fiscal year from taxpayers' taxes. This represents, according to the analysis conducted by the Charlotte Lozier Institute: "an increase of $39.8 million over the previous report, which represents 39% of Planned Parenthood's total revenue".

It should also be noted that "Planned Parenthood's net deficit, that is, the difference between total revenues and total expenses, amounts to $29.3 million, the first time in recent years that expenses have exceeded revenues. Last fiscal year, Planned Parenthood posted a surplus of $27.4 million between total revenues and total expenses."