Security and defense expert Hugo Achá: Russia and China's help to Maduro will not stop Trump's anti-narcotics operation

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de octubre, 2025

The anchor and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert, Hugo Achá, on the plans of the Administration of President Donald Trump to inform the U.S. Congress about new attacks against drug trafficking in the Caribbean, within the framework of the counter-narcotics operation deployed by the White House, which has focused mainly on the Venezuelan narco-terrorist organizations Tren de Aragua and the Cartel de los Soles. Likewise, both talked about the possible land incursions that such operation could execute on Venezuelan soil, as well as the presence of the CIA in the South American country.

"What is happening in the South Caribbean is not a matter of a hemispheric or local nature. [...] When a battle group like the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier moves, you can be certain that all the Chinese and Russian surveillance, tracking and monitoring platforms are going to be following it as closely as possible," Achá said.

Asked whether Moscow and Beijing's support for the Venezuelan regime could cause Trump to back off his counternarcotics operation, Achá explained, "The mere fact of having moved an asset of the nature of this aircraft carrier says a lot about the determination that the administration has to carry out the mission."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.