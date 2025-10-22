The Louvre reopens three days after the theft of the Crown Jewels

Published by Israel Duro 22 de octubre, 2025

The Louvre museum reopened its doors Wednesday, three days after the spectacular theft of eight Crown jewels worth an estimated value of more than $100 million, an AFP reporter noted.

At 09.00 am local time, the museum's usual opening time, visitors began to enter the art gallery again for the first time since the robbery. The Apollo gallery, where the robbery took place, remains closed, the museum told AFP.

A hit in just 7 minutes

The theft took place last Sunday. According to Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Justice of the Gallic country, speaking to a national radio, the thieves were "able to place a forklift on the public road, quickly get on their equipment to extract priceless jewelry and give a deplorable image of France."

The group smashed the display cases using a small chainsaw, and needed just seven minutes to complete the heist.