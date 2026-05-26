Mr. President, listen to the father in you.

26 de mayo, 2026

The reported plot involving Ivanka Trump cannot be treated as just another intelligence item. It is not merely a security file, nor simply another example of the Iranian regime's global campaign of intimidation. It touches something more direct, more human, and more sacred: The attempt to reach a President through his daughter.

The man now before the courts is not merely a suspect in an isolated security case. Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi is described by the Department of Justice as a senior Kata'ib Hizballah figure and an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — the very ecosystem through which Tehran projects terror beyond its borders. Media reports citing intelligence sources have alleged that Ivanka Trump was among his intended targets. The courts will judge the man. But the strategic reality is already visible: the Iranian regime and its networks have built a culture of violence in which a daughter can become a target, a family can become leverage, and terrorism can be used as a language of power.

Ivanka Trump's place in public life has never been defined by war or confrontation. She is a daughter, a wife, a mother — a woman who has carried the weight of her name with dignity and restraint. Yet in the eyes of a terrorist network that recognizes no innocence, no limits, and no sanctity in civilian life, her name was enough. Her father was enough. Her place inside a family was enough.

Mr. President, this is not a call to anger. It is a call to clarity.

You are President of the United States. You are Commander-in-Chief. But before all of that, you are a father. And as a father, you know that some threats are different. When men who serve a terrorist system reportedly look at your daughter as a target, they cross a line that no diplomatic language can soften.

From that perspective, you can understand what millions of Iranian parents have lived for decades. The Iranian regime has not only threatened Americans, Israelis, Jews, or regional allies. It has terrorized its own people first. Iranian fathers and mothers have seen their children beaten, imprisoned, tortured, executed, disappeared, or killed for demanding dignity. Young women have been punished for refusing submission. Young men have been hanged for protesting. Families have been forced to bury their children and then remain silent.

This is not rhetoric. Mahsa Amini's death in custody became a symbol because it exposed the cruelty of a system that treats women's freedom as a crime and public grief as a threat. The repression that followed the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests involved unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, rape, sexual violence, and crimes against humanity. But the bloodshed did not begin there. In November 2019, roughly 1,500 people were reported killed during a brutal crackdown on protests. More recently, Iran's execution machine has reached terrifying levels, with more than 2,000 executions reported in a single year. This regime governs through fear.

The same system that reportedly looked at Ivanka Trump and saw a target has looked at Iranian daughters and seen rebellion, at Iranian sons and seen enemies, and at grieving parents and seen nothing.

That is why this moment matters. It is not only about one family, however prominent. It is about the true nature of a regime that negotiates with one hand while its networks plan violence with the other.

And you, Mr. President, have understood this regime before.

History will not measure the Abraham Accords through the narrow lens of partisan debate. It will measure them by the transformation they made possible. Under your leadership, Arabs and Israelis moved from suspicion to recognition, from inherited hostility to practical cooperation, and from diplomatic paralysis to a new regional architecture. That achievement was not ordinary diplomacy. It required courage, instinct, and the willingness to move beyond formulas that had failed for decades.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stood close to that achievement. They helped give form and reality to a vision that many dismissed until it succeeded. They helped turn the idea of regional peace into a diplomatic architecture.

That is why Iran is not just another file on the foreign policy agenda. The Iranian regime is the principal saboteur of that architecture. It arms Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq. It destabilizes Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and the Gulf. It threatens Israel and intimidates Arab states. It exports violence abroad while crushing its own people at home.

The danger today is not diplomacy itself. Great powers must know how to negotiate. But diplomacy becomes dangerous when it forgets the character of the men across the table. No agreement should give Tehran time, money, legitimacy, or protection for its proxies. No sanctions relief should be granted for promises that cannot be verified. No formula should allow Iran to preserve the infrastructure of terror while speaking the language of moderation.

Mr. President, you confronted this system before. You understood that the Iranian regime respects strength far more than courtesy. You imposed pressure when others offered illusions. You weakened parts of its machinery of intimidation when others were still trying to explain its behavior.

Do not stop halfway. Finish the job of dismantling Iran's terror infrastructure. A regime like this does not become moderate because it is given another chance. It waits. It lies. It studies weakness. It uses negotiations to gain time, rebuild capacity, protect its proxies, and return more dangerous than before.

The Iranian people do not need another Western illusion. Israel does not need another temporary calm that leaves the threat intact. The Gulf states do not need a paper agreement that postpones the next crisis. The region needs a clear message: terror will not be rewarded, and the regime that sponsors it will not be rescued from the consequences of its own conduct.

This is not about revenge. It is about responsibility.

Mr. President, the father in you may understand what diplomats often rationalize. When a regime reportedly threatens your daughter, it reveals itself in a way no communiqué can hide. Remember Ivanka. Remember the Iranian mothers and fathers. Remember the Abraham Accords and the hope they created.

History has already given you one great Middle Eastern achievement. Do not allow the Iranian regime to become the exception that destroys it.

Mr. President, listen to the father in you.

© Gatestone Institute.