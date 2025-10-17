Former Naval Intelligence Commander Jesús Romero: CIA operations in Venezuela would be like those in Afghanistan "after 9/11"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, interviewed on the newscast former U.S. naval intelligence commander Jesús Romero, on the increased military pressure by the United States against Venezuela, as well as on the possible scenarios facing the socialist regime of dictator Nicolas Maduro, after the Administration of President Donald Trump had approved CIA covert operations in the South American country.

When asked about how CIA operations could take place in Venezuela, Romero said: "We would be talking practically about operations like those carried out after September 11. Elements of the CIA managed to infiltrate inside Afghanistan in order to pursue Osama Bin Laden and his henchmen. In this case we are talking about CIA elements working with the counterpart to carry out operations to counter the Maduro regime.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.