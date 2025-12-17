Carlos Alcaraz splits with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de diciembre, 2025

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, world No. 1, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he has ended his collaboration with Juan Carlos Ferrero, his coach throughout his professional career in which he has won 24 titles, including six Grand Slams.

"Thank you for making childhood dreams into realities ... We have managed to reach the top, and I feel that, if our sporting paths had to separate, it had to be from up there," the 22-year-old tennis player from Murcia wrote on his X and Instagram profiles.

Ferrero, 45, hung up his racket in 2012, and since 2018 has been the coach of Alcaraz, who was 15 at the time.

Coach of the year 2022 and 2025. Last week, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Samuel López, who shared Alcaraz's coaching position throughout 2025, received the ATP Coach of the Year award. Ferrero had already won that distinction individually in 2022, the year Alcaraz won at the U.S. Open, his first Grand Slam trophy.

"You have made me grow as an athlete, but above all as a person. And something I value very much: I have enjoyed the process. I'll keep that, with the road we have traveled together," Alcaraz explained in his post, accompanied by several photos with the man who has been his mentor on his way to the top of the tennis world.

Since then, and with Ferrero always watching from the stands, Alcaraz has won another U.S. Open (2025) in addition to two French Open trophies (2024, 2025) and two more Wimbledon trophies (2023, 2024).

"Today is a difficult day. One in which it is hard to find the words. Saying goodbye is never easy, and less so when behind it there are so many shared experiences. ... Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing has made me feel so special," Ferrero declared on his own Instagram.

"I would have liked to continue. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again," the former world No. 1 concluded about his own farewell.

According to the Spanish press, Samuel López, 55, will continue alone as Alcaraz's coach.