Trump condemns attack in Australia and calls on American Jews to celebrate Hanukkah without fear

Australian authorities reported that at least 11 people have been killed and dozens more injured, with no clarity so far on how many of them are in serious condition.

Trump in the Oval Office/ Brendan Smialowski

Trump in the Oval Office/ Brendan SmialowskiAFP

Luis Francisco Orozco

President Donald Trump said Sunday that any and all American Jews celebrating Hanukkah will not have to feel concerned for their safety, following the bloodthirsty attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. "Celebrate proudly; be proud of who you are," the Republican leader said during an appearance on the conservative Fox News network shortly after the brutal attack that left more than 10 people dead.

At a government meeting in the Israeli city of Dimona, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had warned Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a letter sent in August that his government's policies were encouraging anti-Semitism. Netanyahu accused his Australian counterpart of failing to act as anti-Semitism spread, and even claimed that inaction had helped create a climate of growing hostility against Jewish communities in the Oceanic country. "We saw an action of a brave man – turns out a Muslim brave man, and I salute him – that stopped one of these terrorists from killing innocent Jews. But it requires the action of your government, which you are not taking. And you have to, because history will not forgive hesitation and weakness. It will honor action and strength," Netanyahu said during the meeting.

Albanese condemned the attack on Jews at Bondi Beach

Trump's comments came after Albanese condemned themass shooting that occurred during a "Chanukah by the Sea" celebration at Bondi Beach as an "attack targeting Australian Jews". During a press conference, the Australian Prime Minister asserted that "An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian and every Australian tonight will be, like me, devastated on this attack on our way of life. There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation. Let me be clear. We will eradicate it."

